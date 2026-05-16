“WE KNOW WHO HAS BEEN WORKING” — CHAWAMA FREEDOM FIGHTERS SPEAK OUT FOR MORGAN MUUNDA





Freedom fighters in Chawama say true leadership is felt even when it is not campaign season, stressing that Morgan Muunda has remained with the people of Chawama and the UPND structures from day one.





The elders emphasized that the community is tired of leaders who only appear during elections with cameras, empty promises and small handouts meant to manipulate residents for political mileage.





They said Chawama deserves consistent leadership that understands the daily struggles of the people and remains present beyond politics.





They further warned against allowing manipulation ahead of the elections, saying the people of Chawama must preserve the good values, unity and beliefs of the UPND party by supporting leaders who genuinely serve the community.





The supporters described Muunda as a committed and hardworking leader who has continued working closely with residents on the ground, while calling on the community to remain united behind leadership that puts people first.