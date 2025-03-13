WE LOVE, BELIEVE IN YOU OUR YOUTHS-HH



…says he is grateful that the youths made it possible for him to become President



WE LOVE and believe in you young people and that’s why we have seen the need for you to harness innovation and embrace a culture that would contribute positively to the growth of our country, President Hakainde Hichilema has told Zambia’s youths.





President Hichilema says he at times fantasizes with the vibrancy that comes with youth, saying he has at times wished he could have a rebirth that would in turn accord him the chance to enjoy the current privileges available to the youths under the UPND.





He stressed that skills training, bursaries and loan under the CDF, the enrollment of more than 2 million children into school, the employment of more than 30, 000 teachers as some of the and the massive employment of soldiers, ZNS and Police as a testament of his commitment to addressing the issues facing youths.





This was during his key note address at Mongu Stadium when he graced this year’s National Youth Day celebrations at which he stressed his earlier calls for the country’s youths to harness change of attitude, adding that his Administration remained cognizant of the numerous challenges they faced.





President Hichilema, who was quick to state that the definition of Zambia was not confined to the perimeter of Lusaka alone but to Mongu, Kasama, Chipata, Mansa, Livingstone, Kabwe Mwinilunga and Mpika as well, said he will henceforth rotate the celebration of important national events.





He said self respect, desisting from illicit activities such as alcohol and drug abuse, abuse of social media were critical if the country’s youths were to rise above the occasion and be part of the bigger picture, warning that leaving the current constitutional reforms unattended to would forever deter the youths from taking part in the governance of this country.





President Hichilema, who recognised the critical role that the youths of the country played in liberating the country from the shackles of colonial bondage, said his decision to attend national and public events across the country was aimed at actualising the need for lasting unity in the country.





The 2025 Youth Day theme is in sync with President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to the National Assembly on the Application of National Values and Principles at the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on Friday, 28th February 2025.





This year’s National Youth Day commemorations, held every year to celebrate the contribution of youths to the country’s well-being was held under the theme: *”Voices Amplified and Innovations Ignited”.*





During the march past earlier, marchers from the various primary and secondary schools couldn’t hide their joy for gift of free education, a gesture that has enabled them to stay in school regardless of financial status.



As a reflection of the various youth activities that saw marches from various church denominations, CSOs, NGOs and the corporate world participate in the celebrations, Republican Vice President, W.K Mutale Nalumango Lusaka commemorations at the Agricultural Society of Zambia.



