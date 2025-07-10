🧠💪 “WE MADE A VOW… WE KNEW IT WAS GOING TO BE A WAR.” COACH HÄUPTLE SPEAKS AFTER COMEBACK WIN 🔥🇿🇲

‎Copper Queens head coach Nora Häuptle has hailed her squad’s never-die spirit after Zambia came from behind to beat Senegal 3-2 in a thrilling WAFCON Group A encounter at El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia.



‎✅ First-ever open play win over Senegal at WAFCON.

‎✅ Quarterfinal dream still alive.

‎“The team showed very good character against Senegal and we were able to adjust. We equalised and then went up 2-1. I think before the break we could’ve closed the game at 3-1 or 4-1,” said Häuptle.



‎She said the battle was mental and praised her team’s emotional preparation ahead of the clash.

‎“We made a vow. We knew it was going to be a war. We prepared the players mentally. We were very stable with our two holding midfielders.”.



‎Häuptle also revealed how veterans like Barbra Banda stepped up, even covering defensive roles when needed.

‎“There was a lot of kukakata that spirit, that grip, to burn and to defend. Barbra even dropped to centre back when we had a player out. That’s leadership.”



‎She continued:

‎“We showed and proved our values on the pitch — love, unity, and passion. Our identity was clearly shown. It was a very deserved victory.”

‎With one group game remaining — Zambia vs DR Congo — Häuptle is urging focus and discipline:



‎“We always know that Team Zambia is good for 2–3 goals. So we must continue scoring and working hard.”

‎Zambia and Morocco are tied on 4️⃣ points, separated only by goal difference. A win against DR Congo will book Zambia’s spot in the quarterfinals.



‎“It’s all in our hands. We must focus on ourselves and perform well in the third game.”

‎💬 What did you make of the Copper Queens’ performance? Do you believe they can go all the way in Morocco?



