"WE MADE A VOW… WE KNEW IT WAS GOING TO BE A WAR." COACH HÄUPTLE SPEAKS AFTER COMEBACK WIN
Copper Queens head coach Nora Häuptle has hailed her squad’s never-die spirit after Zambia came from behind to beat Senegal 3-2 in a thrilling WAFCON Group A encounter at El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia.
✅ First-ever open play win over Senegal at WAFCON.
✅ Quarterfinal dream still alive.
“The team showed very good character against Senegal and we were able to adjust. We equalised and then went up 2-1. I think before the break we could’ve closed the game at 3-1 or 4-1,” said Häuptle.
She said the battle was mental and praised her team’s emotional preparation ahead of the clash.
“We made a vow. We knew it was going to be a war. We prepared the players mentally. We were very stable with our two holding midfielders.”.
Häuptle also revealed how veterans like Barbra Banda stepped up, even covering defensive roles when needed.
“There was a lot of kukakata that spirit, that grip, to burn and to defend. Barbra even dropped to centre back when we had a player out. That’s leadership.”
She continued:
“We showed and proved our values on the pitch — love, unity, and passion. Our identity was clearly shown. It was a very deserved victory.”
With one group game remaining — Zambia vs DR Congo — Häuptle is urging focus and discipline:
“We always know that Team Zambia is good for 2–3 goals. So we must continue scoring and working hard.”
Zambia and Morocco are tied on 4️⃣ points, separated only by goal difference. A win against DR Congo will book Zambia’s spot in the quarterfinals.
“It’s all in our hands. We must focus on ourselves and perform well in the third game.”
