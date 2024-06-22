WE NEED PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu & Edith Nawakwi COME 2026

Propaganda, once a powerful tool in shaping public opinion, may struggle to be as effective in the modern age. With the rise of social media and instant access to information, people are more skeptical and critical of the messages they receive. Former President Lungu may have been portrayed negatively through propaganda tactics, but individuals today are able to fact check and discern truth from fiction. The transparency and accountability demanded by society make it difficult for propaganda to sway opinions as easily as before.

In this digital age, people are more aware of manipulation attempts and are less likely to fall victim to false narratives. It seems that the days of blind acceptance of propaganda are over, as our eyes remain open and vigilant against such tactics.

It’s been quite the whirlwind since former president Lungu decided to jump back into the political scene in Zambia! His comeback has definitely stirred things up and changed the entire political landscape of the country. Some people are thrilled to see him return, while others are a bit wary of what his next move might be.

Lungu’s presence has sparked intense debates and discussions among the public, with many wondering what this means for the future of Zambia. It’s all anyone can talk about these days, and it seems like everyone has an opinion on his sudden comeback. Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Lungu’s return has made a huge impact on politics in Zambia. Who knows what twists and turns are still to come in this ever evolving political saga!

Well, let me tell you, the idea of a Lungu and Edith combo for president and vice president in the upcoming election with UKA is definitely an interesting one. Lungu has been in politics for quite some time now, serving as President of Zambia since 2015. He brings experience and familiarity to the table. On the other hand, Edith Nawakwi, the leader of the Forum for Democracy and Development party, is known for her strong leadership skills and commitment to improving economic conditions in Zambia.

Together, they could make a powerful team that combines experience with fresh perspectives. It would be really intriguing to see how they work together and what kind of changes they could bring about for the country. The upcoming election is definitely something to keep an eye on!

Leonard C Kasonde

Umusepela Leo