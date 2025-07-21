We need to work together for us to remove the UPND from government, says NCP leader Pastor Peter Chanda

ZAMBIA’S DEM0CRACY UNDER THR£AT



….we need to work together for us to remove the UPND from government, says NCP leader





Lavushimanda… Sunday July 20, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



New Congress Party (NCP) President Pastor Peter Chanda says Zambia’s dem0cracy is under thr£at under the UPND administration.





Pastor Chanda said this is the more reason why the people should work together and remove the UPND from office.



Pastor Chanda said this should start during by-elections which the UPND are causing.





Pastor Chanda stated that a number of Members of Parliament have been jailed on flimsy grounds.



He said this in Mfuwe Constituency, Lavushimanda District when he drummed up support for Tonse Alliance candidate Brian Kofie Kunda.





Mr Kunda is standing on the NCP ticket under the Tonse Alliance.



“Our democracy is under threat under this UPND administration. Maureen Mabonga, Ronald Chitotela, Nickson Chilagwa, Bowman Lusambo, Chishimba Kambwili, Munir Zulu, the wife to Hon Stephen Kampyongo and others have been jailed. Emmanuel Mwamba, Jay Jay Banda and others are in exile because of the persecuti0ns of the UPND,” he said when he addressed the people.





“How do we kick them out of office? It’s to work together, that way it will be easy for us to remove them from office. It’s through by-elections like this one here in Mfuwe that we should show them that we are not happy with them. Let’s reject them.”



Pastor Chanda also denounced politics of håtred and vi0lence.





He said Tonse Alliance believes in unity and peace.



He condemned the deployment of carders by the UPND into Lavushimanda District who are har@ssing and intïmidating the local people.





Pastor Chanda was in the company of his Deputy Secretary General Jonathan Phiri, PF Muchinga Provincial Women Chairlady Jane Mubanga, former Lavushimanda District Commissioner Yvonne Chisenga among other PF officials from Michinga Province.





The Tonse Alliance held meetings in Mupamadzi and Chikanda wards of Mfuwe Constituency.





Earlier, the delegation joined the Catholic faithfuls for the Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Mpumba Center, which was presided over by Fr Chola Lesa and assisted by Fr. Martin Mwango.



#SmartEagles2025