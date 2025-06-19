We notice that you have now found elderly  Lungu family members. Congratulations!- Laura Miti

Activist Laura Miti has pertinent questions for Edgar Lungu’s family. She writes…



Since the Lungu family has opened the door to an interrogation of all things relating to President Lungu’s death – here are a few more questions:.





Dear Lungu Family,



Do understand how the things you have claimed, since President Lungu died, make little logical sense and are rather disrespectful to his own posthumous reputation?





Your main claim is – he spoke about how his remains should go back to Zambia.



1. Do you know how strange it is that anyone would bother too much about how their body will be transported after they die?? To leave strict instructions about which plane his dead body will use to go back home after dying abroad. To say spend loads of money to pay for my body to not be put on a Zambian government plane. That’s a really bizarre claim, you will have to agree.





The other claim is be didn’t want the current President near his body.



2. You do understand, don’t you, that you are suggesting that, when a whole former President was dying, his thoughts were on his rival? Not on his wife, his children, grand children or the nation he led. Not even on the God he was about to meet. He was focused on the man he had a deep political rivalry with.





You are saying that President Lungu’s thoughts, in preparation for his own death, were full of hate and vengeance for a man who he himself had hurt deeply and who had also hurt him? His last thoughts were about how to get in one last stab??





3. The suggestion to Zambia is that President Lungu went to meet his ancestors, and his God, having elaborately planned a chaotic funeral for himself. One that he himself would not have allowed, if he was President. Remember his government went to court to overturn the wishes of the KK family for the first President’s burial. You are saying he used his last days and weeks to say – ignore the court ruling I asked for myself?





4. We notice that you have now found elderly family members. Congratulations!



But are you saying that they too agreed to follow the body to SA, to help keep it hostage. They did not want to sit at the funeral house in Zambia? Do you know what a strangely willing-to-go-against-culture that makes the whole extended Lungu family?





5. You do realise that you brought out the widow to sit there while it was being announced that her husband’s body will still not be buried, after days. Not buried only because the her dead husband hated the man who replaced him in office?





When will poor Esther get “to sit on a mattress” to let out her grief and receive condolences😪?





Let me ask this again, dear family. Are you really claiming that this drama is all because EL hated HH so much that he was willing to turn his own funeral into a circus for the ages, and left instructions to ensure that happened??



Hmmm🤔. Rethink your story mwe.



Anyway, kaya.