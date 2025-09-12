“WE PROVIDED NIGERIA WITH OPPORTUNITIES TO EMBRACE LIGHT IN 1979, BUT THEY CHOSE THEIR OWN PATH”





-Russian Presido and �Point One Vladmir Putin opens up in-debt analysis of how Nigeria denied accepting the light.





“In the early days of 1979, the Soviet Union envisioned fostering friendship across Europe and beyond, with an eye on the future. Nigeria, a vibrant African nation, stood out due to its potential for success, fueled by reports of its booming oil deals in the global market.





The Soviets sought not dominance but genuine partnership, believing that two great nations could coexist and create something extraordinary from nothing. In 1980, the Ajaokuta Steel Company was established as a landmark of this vision, showcasing what such a collaboration could achieve.





However, Western influences intervened, as they often do, swaying Nigeria and leaving our Ajaokuta project abandoned and left to deteriorate. Today, Nigeria continues to struggle to find its footing, yet that project could have positioned them as a global leader in the steel industry.

I hope future generations of Nigerians learn to choose their allies wisely!”



