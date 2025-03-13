we should not allow UPND to alter our Constitution selfishly and unpatriotically – Edgar  Lungu

Good afternoon fellow citizens,



Change begins with each of us. Today, I speak with profound pride as I reflect on our nation’s recent Women’s Day and yesterday’s Youth Day celebrations.





To our women, our mothers, bana nkoko abatufukatila, your vibrant participation in Women’s Day was both amazing and inspiring. Marching in such large numbers demonstrated your unwavering commitment to a better Zambia.





As I mentioned in my earlier message to you, let’s continue working together to achieve gender equality today because you are the voices for the voiceless.



To our youth, ba YUFI, baiche, as my Bemba cousins would say: “Imiti ikula empanga,” meaning today’s seedlings are tomorrow’s forest.





Yesterday, you showed the world that you can no longer be pushed down, manipulated, or even bullied! Though I was far, I was proud to see you come out in large numbers even when the political environment was made hostile and violent by ruling UPND youth in some places like Lundazi, Kitwe and Lusaka.



Job well done for restraining yourselves because two wrongs can never make a right.





Now, Tonse (together), let’s work and secure our 2026 victory by ensuring that we obtain our National Registration Cards (NRCs) and voters’ cards so that we can exercise our right on 12th August 2026.



Remember: “Ululumbi lwamulanda kukakata.”This means that those who feel the hunger today must remain strong and fearless.





In like manner, I am calling upon all our gallant women and youths across Zambia to stand up and reject the UPND’s dishonest schemes of amending the Republican Constitution with the intent of politically advantaging the sitting President to remain in power in 2026.



This exercise is politically unhealthy, undemocratic, unacceptable and unnecessary especially that this is the same leader with his political party that violently opposed and widely protested against our progressive Bill 10 in 2020.





As we approach 2026, UPND shall become more and more politically desperate and restless. But we should not allow them to alter our Constitution selfishly and unpatriotically.





As Tonse Alliance, we join the progressive opposition parties, religious organizations, civil society groups, scholars, advocates and other stakeholders in opposing any constitutional amendments that lack legitimacy, violate popular views, democratic values and principles of good governance.





May God continue to bless you, our women and youth, and may God bless Zambia.



Ichi chalo chesu bonse.



So let’s work together in protecting the interests of Mother Zambia.





Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

Patriotic Front President and

Tonse Alliance Chairman