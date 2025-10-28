WE STILL HAVE PLENTY OF TIME TO REMOVE UPND – KBF



ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says there are no factions in the Tonse Alliance, only differences which will be resolved.





And Bwalya says there is still a lot of time for the opposition to remove the UPND from government. Speaking on Prime TV’s Matters Arising, Saturday, Bwalya said there was only one Tonse Alliance.





“In this format, I don’t think when MMD was being formed there was no tension, there was. Don’t think when they were coming together there were no disputes, no cartels. There were. That’s why we should always learn from our history.

It’s important to use that experience so even now these things you are calling factions are not there but are they differences”.



News Diggers