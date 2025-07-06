WE STILL HAVE THIEVES IN GOVT — Muchima





Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima has disclosed that he stopped a suspicious transaction where some engineers attempted to inflate the cost of fixing a crack at Mufumbwe District Hospital.



According to Muchima, the actual evaluation for the works was K2.5 million, yet the officials attempted to push the cost up to K10 million, prompting him to intervene.





This revelation adds to ongoing concerns about corruption and misuse of public funds in government institutions.