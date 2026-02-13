We support the intent and motivation of the Constitutional Amendment Bill – Tshabangu-led CCC MPs back Mnangagwa’s term extension plan





The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, led by self-imposed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, have thrown their weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, brushing aside concerns that the move undermines Zimbabwe’s democratic foundations.





The Bill, approved by Cabinet earlier this week, seeks far-reaching changes to Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, including extending the term of Parliament and the president to seven years and overhauling the management of elections. It further proposes abolishing the popular vote for President, transferring that power to Parliament.





At an urgent Parliamentary Caucus meeting held Thursday at the Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, 63 out of 70 CCC legislators resolved to support the Bill “in principle.” Seven MPs were absent.





CCC Chief Whip Charles Moyo defended the position, saying the proposals could help foster national consensus and long-term stability.



“While we await the full and final text of the Bill, in principle, we support the spirit, intent and motivation of the Bill.





“The Bill correctly captures changes which are necessary for the building of national consensus amongst our people, healing divisions of the past, and establishing a basis for permanent political, invariably, economic stability for our country,” said Moyo.





Moyo also argued that “citizens alone are the makers of history and nothing can be done, said or implemented without their full and informed consent.”



Constitutional law experts and rights defenders say the amendments are a consolidation of executive power rather than reform.





For years, opposition parties, including the CCC, have accused Zanu PF of electoral manipulation and weakening democratic institutions.



Yet CCC MPs now insiststhe reforms could address legitimacy concerns in Zimbabwe’s electoral framework.





Added Moyo, “The reforms, at least in part, address institutional and legitimacy issues which have perennially affected our electoral democracy.



“This political transitional process ought to be buttressed by the constitution of a government of national consensus.





“Deliberate effort should be made to include all sectors of society, from the church, youth, business and women’s organisations. Further, this government will and should have the historical mandate to unite our people, building a spirit of nationhood and belonging.”





The caucus resolved that CCC MPs, Senators and councillors must convene ward-level meetings nationwide to explain the Bill and submit reports to the Tshabangu by March 1





“No amount of negativity from our erstwhile nemesis can stop the People’s Parliamentary representatives from diligently exercising their mandate,” Moyo said. – NewZimbabwe