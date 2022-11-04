WE TOLD YOU THAT HH IS A PUPPET OF A MINING FIRM, OF THE WEST,HERE IS THE EVIDENCE-FRED MMEMBE
“The files suggest CT Group also worked, under the radar, on a political influence campaign in Zambia on behalf of mining interests while working on a campaign to oust the country’s president.”
THE GUARDIAN STORY EXPLAINS HICHILEMA’S PUPPET BEHAVIOUR
By Fred M’membe
The story in the British Guardian newspaper of Thursday, November 3, 2022 confirms and explains what we have all along been saying about Mr Hakainde Hichilema being a puppet of imperialists and mining transnational corporations’ interests.
This explains the unjustifiable tax holidays Mr Hichilema has been extending to transnational mining corporations.
This also explains his insecurity and the AFRICOM deal with the United States military. Read it for yourself below: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/03/tory-linked-lobbying-firm-agreed-to-help-swing-drc-election-leak-suggests
Who really is not even remotely dependent on someone else? Membe has supporters too. LGBT and communist leaning entities.
Mmembe appears to practice hate speech and slander at the expense of alternative policies and solutions the socialist party has to offer. At this rate he will enter 2026 elections without articiulating any policy and shoulf therefore not be surprised when he looses big. He will certainly remember this wasted valuable time. Maybe he cant plan or has absolutely no alternative policy rather than slander and hate speech. It cant be that every time he speaks its all hate, hate and more hate. Please give us substance so that we judge you appropriately.