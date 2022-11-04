WE TOLD YOU THAT HH IS A PUPPET OF A MINING FIRM, OF THE WEST,HERE IS THE EVIDENCE-FRED MMEMBE

“The files suggest CT Group also worked, under the radar, on a political influence campaign in Zambia on behalf of mining interests while working on a campaign to oust the country’s president.”

THE GUARDIAN STORY EXPLAINS HICHILEMA’S PUPPET BEHAVIOUR

By Fred M’membe

The story in the British Guardian newspaper of Thursday, November 3, 2022 confirms and explains what we have all along been saying about Mr Hakainde Hichilema being a puppet of imperialists and mining transnational corporations’ interests.

This explains the unjustifiable tax holidays Mr Hichilema has been extending to transnational mining corporations.

This also explains his insecurity and the AFRICOM deal with the United States military. Read it for yourself below: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/03/tory-linked-lobbying-firm-agreed-to-help-swing-drc-election-leak-suggests