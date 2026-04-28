WE UNITE OR FACE SHAMEFUL DEFEAT – KALABA WARNS OPPOSITION



By Staff Reporter



Citizens First president, Harry Kalaba, has warned that the opposition risks a humiliating collective defeat if it fails to unite ahead of this year’s elections.





Mr Kalaba maintained that no single political party can defeat President Hakainde Hichilema on its own, stressing the urgent need for a united front.





The former PF minister was speaking when he appeared on Emmanuel Mwamba’s verified program, where he outlined the challenges facing fragmented opposition parties.





He cited historical precedents, noting that in the struggle for independence, leaders rallied behind Kenneth Kaunda not necessarily because he was the strongest candidate, but because the goal was clear. He also referenced the 1990 -1991 transition, where Frederick Chiluba received broad support as Zambians pushed for multi-party democracy.





Mr Kalaba said the current political climate demands similar unity, urging major opposition parties to rally behind one candidate not out of preference, but out of necessity.





He warned that failure to take this path would hand the UPND an easy second term, which he believes would have negative consequences for the Zambian people.



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