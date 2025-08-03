We Voted for Solutions, But They Chose Power



By Dr Mwelwa



We stood in long queues under the scorching sun in 2021, not because we were naive, but because we believed. We believed in a new dawn. We believed that the nightmare of joblessness, hunger, corruption, and tribal division would be replaced with unity, food on the table, dignity in hospitals, and hope in classrooms. But what we received instead was a cold betrayal.





Instead of solving our problems, they went to work on themselves. Instead of fixing the economy, they began fixing the system to entrench their stay in power. While we cried for medicine, they drafted Bill 7. While we asked for mealie meal, they spent sleepless nights polishing Bill 13. While we mourned the death of a former president, they saw an opportunity for manipulation and political control. They have written more laws to control us than policies to empower us.





Every month comes with a new scheme. A new plot. A new press briefing filled with justifications and diversions. Yet the price of fuel goes up. The cost of food skyrockets. Load shedding lengthens. Students still sit on classroom floors. Youths roam the streets with degrees in their pockets and no jobs in sight. The poor are dying in clinics without medicine, while those in power are busy calculating their next move.





They do not talk about your pain. They don’t gather to discuss the hunger in Chingola, the drought in Gwembe, or the mines poisoning our rivers in Luanshya. No. They gather to strategize how to clip the wings of democracy. They gather to plan how to disqualify opponents, how to paralyze Parliament, how to rewrite the Constitution in their own image. Every law they propose, every move they make, smells of fear—fear of the people they swore to serve.





What we see is not leadership—it is obsession with control. What we hear is not progress—it is propaganda dressed in legal jargon. What we feel is not governance—it is manipulation, suppression, and abandonment.





But here is what they forget: the people are watching. The same people who believed once can rise again. Because even patience, when tested too long, becomes resistance. We may not have microphones or armored convoys. But we have voices. We have votes. And we have the memory of what we were promised.





We voted for solutions. They gave us schemes.

We asked for freedom. They brought more chains.

We cried for dignity. They responded with deception.





One day, all the bills they pass will return to their doorsteps like an unpaid debt. Because you can manipulate systems, but you cannot silence a hungry people forever. Zambia is not their personal property. It belongs to the citizens. And the citizens are waking up.