WE WANT TO FINISH THE TOURNAMENT STRONG-GRANT

We want to finish the tournament strong, says Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference at Kasarani Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s Group A CHAN contest with Kenya, Grant said he expected his players to redeem themselves with a win.

“We want to finish the tournament strong. This is our last game in the tournament and we face Kenya who are at home. We need a winning attitude in such difficult times,” he said.

“It won’t be easy because we are coming from three losses. It’s a serious game and we want players to give it their best.”

Grant said he was satisfied that he had seen the level at which some players were before considering them for senior national team duty.

“We had two stages, first we wanted to create the identity of our team. How we play and behave, just like we did with the first team. It is our last game in the tournament unfortunately,” he said.

The gaffer did have something to say about the disallowed goal in the 3-1 loss to Morocco, “I don’t like to speak about referees, but the yellow cards and the disallowed goal disturbed us in the last game. We sent a letter, and we expect answers from the committee.”

Zambia concludes its Group A assignment at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium in a 14h00 CAT (Zambian time) kickoff.

The Chipolopolo lie at the bottom with naught points in three matches and will be looking to record their first win against table topping Kenya.