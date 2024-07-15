We want to win not because our opponents are despised but because we are understood, supported, and trusted- Fred M’membe

IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL

We are not here to maintain the status quo, the system that has impoverished our people from the colonial days to date. We are here uproot it. We are here to make a revolution in which all our people – traditional, religious, business, and other leaders of our people – will participate.

In a process of revolutionary struggle, as in no other struggle, only the firm – those with true convictions and absolute loyalty – can stay in the ranks.

Realities do not arise in the world through someone’s whim. Revolutions, real revolutions, do not arise by the will of one person or one group. Revolutions are realities that obey other realities. Revolutions are remedies – bitter remedies, yes. But at times, revolution is the only remedy that can be applied to evils even more bitter.

In declaring our determination to struggle, we are as sincere as when we state that we are longing and striving to see our dreams for a more just, fair, and humane Zambia converted into reality.

No people will be abused, exploited, and humiliated if their spirit does not yield, if their will is not destroyed.

We are always alert and willing to struggle. Whatever may happen, whatever may befall us.

We will fulfil our promises to the masses of our people, and the people are loyal to those who are loyal to them. The people have faith in those who have faith in them.

We want to win not because our opponents are despised but because we are understood, supported, and trusted.

For us, there’s no choice between being principled and unelectable; and electable and unprincipled. We should win because of what we believe. We believe that the individual does best in a strong and decent community of people with principles and standards and common aims and values.

This can only be done together. Leaders lead, but in the end, the people govern.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party