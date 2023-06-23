We were just doing it for fun, Abductors tell court as they beg for mercy

THE duo of James Bwalya and Mathews Sikaonga have revealed that they were just having fun when they abducted, raped and assaulted 13 women whom they held hostage for six months last year.

Yesterday, Judge Charles Kafunda held sentencing hearing for the criminal tag-team in camera, and heard how the the ladies were abused by the malevolent lads for a period of six months.

Social welfare officers and parents of the victims represented the girls in their absence and explained that the girls have not fully recovered from trauma as a result of their terrifying experience.

According to sources, Bwalya and his best friend Sikaonga mitigated their case indicating they committed offences of attempted abduction, rape, abduction, abduction of a child, aggravated assault with intent to steal, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing grievous harm, out of pleasure.

The hostage takers said they committed the atrocious acts against their victims who among them are former high school classmates, just for pleasure and out of foolishness as they did not know that their amusing operation would turn out to be serious.

Bwalya and Sikaonga told judge Kafunda that they regretted their actions and asked the court to impose a rehabilitative sentence unlike a deterrent sentence as cases of abduction are not common among youths in the early stages of adulthood.

The two begged the Court to give them a second chance in life as they were still youthful.

The two kidnappers took hostage of 13 women in Lusaka between March and October 2022 for purposes of sexual exploitation and assaulted them with intent to steal.

The criminals demanded a ransom from relatives of each of their victims.

Bwalya and Sikaonga who combined their activities with sorcery would make the victims bath water mixed with herbs before raping them so that they could not be located by their families. Others were sprinkled some powder.

The two criminals raped and subjected the girls to corporal abuse to fulfill their narcissistic sociopathic fantasies by forcing them to drink alcohol and do strip dancing.

The two young wizards had a coffin in the criminal den and threatened the captives that they would activate their black art and cause them to run mad if they attempted to escape.

On October 3, 2022 luck was on the girls side when an opportunity to free themselves from captivity presented itself.

Bwalya was always out capturing women while Sikaonga would remain at the den and keep an eye on the captives but on that day the self confessed abductors and rapists went together on an errand and forgot the keys in the key hole to the pantry were they confined the girls.

The victims took advantage by escaping from their hostage takers and made their way to one of the homes adjacent to the criminals’ den where they were sheltered by members of the community and the matter was reported at Godfrey Miyanda police post.

The socerers were arrested on October 4, 2022 by the police who received massive pressure from the public. The duo attempted to flee into Angola but was apprehended in Nkeyema district of Western province.

Judge Kafunda has since set June 29, 2023 as date for judgement.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba