WE WERE LOOKING FOR ONE GIRL…..and yet we had 13 girls who were missing, PF female MPs cry

Lusaka…. Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The news of the 13 girls who were yesterday rescued from abduction has left PF female MPs in tears as they question Police’s silence over the matter.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga expressed shock that while the country was looking for one girl whose abduction went viral on different media platforms, there were 12 more girls abducted in the City.

Hon Mabonga said police would have tipped the public about other girls who were abducted and they were supposed to warn parents to take care of their children amid inhuman act.

“We are heartbroken by what happened yesterday. As you may all be aware, we knew of one girl who went missing about six months ago – Pamela. And all of us have been looking for one girl. As of yesterday, we discovered that there were 12 more girls who were abducted and these girls have been sexually abused, one of them is heavily pregnant and we are just wondering what could have happened,” she said.

“We have so many questions and I know the public is asking so many questions as what could have happened. We are talking about six months; we are talking about a young girl that is heavily pregnant….Where were the police officers? Where these cases reported to the police in their different locations? And if the cases were reported to the police, Why is it that we never got a warning from the police?”

Meanwhile, the Lawmaker implored government to assure the public of the children’s safety.

“Because when there is something that is unusual, the police ought to warn the public. They would say be careful, there are people that are abducting young girls so even us as parents would start taking care of our children. The police were mute and we are just wondering as to why they would keep quite over such a sensitive issue. We are not talking about one girl; we are talking about 13 girls abducted…..at the nose of the police, at the nose of the President,” she said.

“We decided to come in black, we are not happy, we are mourning, we are very sad, we are heartbroken and we feel for the parents of those women. We were looking for one girl and yet we had 13 girls who were missing. We want assurance from government that our children are safe. We are not even done talking about sodomy, our boys were sodomized..”