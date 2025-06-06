WE WERE LUNGU’S CLOSER FRIENDS THAN SOME IN PF –Cornelius Mweetwa

WE WERE LUNGU’S CLOSER FRIENDS THAN SOME IN PF – MWEETWA



INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says late former president Edgar Lungu was more closer to him and others than some people in the Patriotic Front.





But former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said Lungu’s health deteriorated on account of government’s restriction against his planned travels out of the country for medical treatment.





In an interview with the Daily Revelation over Lungu’s death in South Africa yesterday, Mweetwa, who is also chief government and ruling UPND spokesperson, Mweetwa said the nation should come together and honour President Lungu because he served “us as former head of state.”.





He said those who served with Lungu in Parliament knew who his real friends were.



