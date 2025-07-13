WE WILL FACE WHOEVER COMES – HÄUPTLE



Copper Queens coach Nora Häuptle says her team is fully prepared to face whoever comes next after Zambia sealed a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a composed 1-0 victory over DR Congo on Saturday evening.





Forward Racheal Kundananji’s early freekick was enough to secure second place in Group A and extend Zambia’s unbeaten run in WAFCON group matches to seven.





However, it was the team’s disciplined performance, youthful spark and growing tactical maturity that left Häuptle satisfied as she reflected on a successful group campaign.





“I think we had a very stable and mature performance today. We adjusted some details in our block and stayed very valla, which means compact. Out of this structure, we scored early, and I think we could have added more before the break, we never lost control,” Häuptle said during a post-match press conference.





Zambia will now face the winners of Group B in the quarterfinals on July 18 in Casablanca. With Nigeria and Algeria set to battle it out on Sunday to determine Group B’s top finisher, Häuptle insists the Copper Queens are unbothered by who they will meet next.





“We are in a comfortable position with five rest days now. It’s a chance to recover, refresh and observe closely. Whoever we face, we will be ready. If you want to reach the final and win this tournament, you need to beat everyone. So we will take whoever comes,” she said.





Saturday’s match also saw two young talents make major strides on the big stage. Mercy Chipasula, just 17, made her senior WAFCON debut on the wing, while Fridah Mukoma earned her first start after two substitute appearances.





“Mercy is still eligible for the under-17s. But she played with maturity today and showed great promise. Fridah is also a powerful young player currently on loan in China. We believe in our youth and give them the trust and minutes to grow,” Häuptle said.





“I am a developer. I love integrating young players and giving them belief. Performances like today show they belong here.”