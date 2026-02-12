We will fight the delimitation of Zambezi East Constituency-Hon.Brian Kambita



“We shall ensure that the proposed Zambezi Central constituency in Zambezi district is not created,” vows Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita.





The MP stated that he is taking all necessary measures to prevent the creation of the proposed constituency, noting that “a lion marks its territory” in reference to his Lunda tribe, who have strongly opposed the proposal due to concerns that it would be dominated by the Luvale.





He has labeled the proposed Zambezi central constituency as a tribal agenda.