WE WILL NAME AND SHAME THE MASTERS OF VIOLENCE, PF MPs WARN AFTER TONSE MEETING DISRUPTION.





….. Says We Will Never Associate With Barbaric Leadership and those Behind disruption will be exposed to the Zambian People,



Patriotic Members of Parliament have condemned the disruption of a Tonse Alliance leaders’ meeting yesterday by some thugs saying those responsible will be identified and publicly shamed.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mpika MP Hon Francis Kapyanga said whoever sent the thugs who disrupted the meeting will be exposed to the Zambian people.





Hon Kapyanga who serves as Tonse Alliance chairperson for bus, truck and taxi drivers said thuggery has no place in modern politics and promised internal measures to prevent a repeat.





“Whoever sent the thugs must be ashamed, and they must know that once we know who they are, we will name and shame them to the Zambian people, and also shun away from them. We will never support them and will never associate ourselves with such barbaric leadership.





We cannot at a time when the Zambian people have forgiven us have people that want to promote thuggery,” he said.



Hon Kapyanga also stressed the importance of a strong opposition adding that it was needed to challenge the governing party and address what he described as poor economic performance and grand corruption.





“The importance of a strong opposition cannot be over emphasized. Our country is at the crossroads and we need a strong opposition for us to mount serious challenge on the UPND. The same failed UPND that need to be removed.





We have seen how the economy has performed very bad, grand corruption and such is not a govermment that shouod continue beyond 2026. Opposition Unity is what will liberate the Zambians,” he said.



Meanwhile, Nakonde MP Hon Lukas Simumba said MPs will not back anyone promoting behaviour rejected by the Zambian people.





“We can’t support any person who is advocating for what the Zambian people rejected, that is violent behaviour. That behaviour is something us as MPs we cannot support. People are suffering today, we want a united force,” he said.





And Chama North MP Hon Yotam Mutayachalo also denounced the actions in the strongest terms urging party members to use non‑violent means to resolve internal disputes and to preserve the spirit of peace that has characterised the party since its recovery after the 2021 election loss.





“Losing an election is not a crime, it is normal. Countries which have developed have maintained traditional political parties. Why they do that is to ensure that there is continuity. Whoever is involved in political violence Must be dealt with,” he said.