“WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED” — CATHOLIC PRIESTS HIT BACK AT KALESHA’S ATTACKS
The President of the Local Catholic Clergy in Zambia, Rev. Fr. Augustine Mwewa, has strongly condemned the verbal attacks made against Catholic Priests and Bishops by UPND supporter Victor Kalesha during a meeting at State House on Monday.
Mr. Kalesha who controversially introduced himself as a Bishop, claimed that Catholic Priests should not comment on the ongoing constitutional amendment debate because “they do not have children.” His remarks, delivered in the presence of President Hakainde Hichilema, have sparked outrage within the Catholic community and beyond.
Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Fr. Mwewa described the comments as hate speech, an insult, and an unacceptable abuse of religious leaders who have long been central voices in matters of morality, social justice, and national governance.
Fr. Mwewa, Parish Priest of Holy Family Lulamba in Chingola under the Archdiocese of Ndola, questioned the logic behind Mr. Kalesha’s attack.
“I pity Mr. Kalesha. So he is saying all the youths, men, and women without children should not speak out? Where does he want to take our prophetic role and human right? So now in Zambia if you have no child you hold no right to speak for the people?” he charged.
The outspoken priest urged President Hichilema to publicly denounce Kalesha’s remarks, saying silence from the Head of State may be interpreted as approval.
“The President should stand up and denounce remarks by Mr. Kalesha. And the President the other day was saying he is ready for dialogue is that dialogue we are seeing? Such people must be arrested for hate speech. It is sad that we are being insulted for speaking the truth.”
Fr. Mwewa insisted that Catholic Priests have a moral duty to speak on governance matters, especially where national values, human dignity, and constitutional rights are at stake.
He stressed that the Church will not be intimidated or pushed out of national discourse by partisan voices.
“We will not be silenced,” he declared.
“Priests will continue to speak the truth. We cannot be bullied into silence by UPND supporters or anyone else.”
KUMWESU See less
Pope Leo XIV Urges Peace, Condemns Use of Religion to Justify Violence
By Mark Ziligone
Pope Leo XIV has condemned the use of religion to justify war, violence, and extremism.
The Pope urged global leaders and faith communities to embrace peace, dialogue, and cooperation.
Speaking during a meeting with Middle East Christian leaders in Türkiye, he stressed that religion should never be used as a tool for hatred or division, but instead as a pathway to fraternity and mutual understanding.
On his first overseas trip as Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of fraternal encounter, dialogue, and cooperation as the world grapples with rising tensions and conflicts.
#PopeLeoXIV #PeaceAndDialogue #FaithForUnity #TürkiyeMeeting #CatholicChurch #GlobalPeace
THIS IS BILL 7
Here are the 13 amendments to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with reasons why we should support them:
1. *Increase in National Assembly seats*: From 156 to 211 constituency-based seats, aligning with the Electoral Commission’s delimitation report.
– Reason: This will enhance representation and democracy, ensuring more citizens have a voice in parliament.
2. *Mixed-member proportional representation*: Introducing a system to guarantee representation for women, youths, and persons with disabilities.
– Reason: This will promote inclusivity and diversity, ensuring marginalized groups have a stronger voice in parliament.
3. *Reserved seats*: 20 for women, 12 for youths, and 3 for persons with disabilities, allocated based on party performance.
– Reason: This will ensure more representation and participation of marginalized groups in decision-making processes.
4. *Removal of two-term limit for mayors and council chairpersons*: Promoting accountability and transparency.
– Reason: This will allow experienced leaders to continue serving, promoting stability and good governance.
5. *Harmonization of parliamentary and council terms*: Aligning terms to 5 years, promoting stability and good governance.
– Reason: This will ensure consistency and predictability, allowing for more effective planning and implementation.
6. *Vacancy in Minister’s office 90 days before elections*: Ensuring accountability and transparency.
– Reason: This will prevent abuse of power and ensure a smooth transition.
7. *Revised qualifications for Secretary to Cabinet*: From 10 years to 5 years, promoting meritocracy.
– Reason: This will ensure the best candidates are appointed, regardless of experience.
8. *Attorney-General and Solicitor-General continue in office*: Until new appointments are made, ensuring continuity.
– Reason: This will ensure stability and consistency in government operations.
9. *Revised definition of “child” and “adult”*: Clarifying legal definitions, promoting clarity.
– Reason: This will ensure consistency and clarity in laws and policies.
10. *Election petition deadlines*: Specifying timelines, promoting efficiency.
– Reason: This will ensure timely resolution of disputes, promoting stability.
11. *Inclusion of MPs in councils*: Enhancing representation and participation.
– Reason: This will ensure MPs are more involved in local governance, promoting accountability.
12. *Revised nomination procedures*: Addressing resignations and disqualifications, promoting fairness.
– Reason: This will ensure a smooth and fair process, promoting democracy.
13. *Clarification of partial terms*: Addressing ambiguities, promoting clarity.
– Reason: This will ensure consistency and fairness, preventing abuse of power.
Overall, these amendments aim to strengthen democracy, promote accountability, and enhance representation and participation in Zambia.
I think this is one of the best amendments. Where is the issue of contention. Surely yimwe ba PF, BA KATOLIKA, ALIVK BANDA, LINGISANI ZULU KU LAZ, faza chikoya, nabambi nabambi ba black preyazi on a black friday. Iyi de kaya chabeeee.