“WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED” — CATHOLIC PRIESTS HIT BACK AT KALESHA’S ATTACKS

The President of the Local Catholic Clergy in Zambia, Rev. Fr. Augustine Mwewa, has strongly condemned the verbal attacks made against Catholic Priests and Bishops by UPND supporter Victor Kalesha during a meeting at State House on Monday.

Mr. Kalesha who controversially introduced himself as a Bishop, claimed that Catholic Priests should not comment on the ongoing constitutional amendment debate because “they do not have children.” His remarks, delivered in the presence of President Hakainde Hichilema, have sparked outrage within the Catholic community and beyond.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Fr. Mwewa described the comments as hate speech, an insult, and an unacceptable abuse of religious leaders who have long been central voices in matters of morality, social justice, and national governance.

Fr. Mwewa, Parish Priest of Holy Family Lulamba in Chingola under the Archdiocese of Ndola, questioned the logic behind Mr. Kalesha’s attack.

“I pity Mr. Kalesha. So he is saying all the youths, men, and women without children should not speak out? Where does he want to take our prophetic role and human right? So now in Zambia if you have no child you hold no right to speak for the people?” he charged.

The outspoken priest urged President Hichilema to publicly denounce Kalesha’s remarks, saying silence from the Head of State may be interpreted as approval.

“The President should stand up and denounce remarks by Mr. Kalesha. And the President the other day was saying he is ready for dialogue is that dialogue we are seeing? Such people must be arrested for hate speech. It is sad that we are being insulted for speaking the truth.”

Fr. Mwewa insisted that Catholic Priests have a moral duty to speak on governance matters, especially where national values, human dignity, and constitutional rights are at stake.

He stressed that the Church will not be intimidated or pushed out of national discourse by partisan voices.

“We will not be silenced,” he declared.

“Priests will continue to speak the truth. We cannot be bullied into silence by UPND supporters or anyone else.”

KUMWESU See less