we will not consult you when you commit an offence, we shall just discharge our duties and arrest you- Kajoba

WE WILL ARREST YOU SAYS KAJOBA

…we will not consult you when you commit an offence, we shall just discharge our duties and arrest you

The Zambia Police Service will not consult the United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership or any other political party when discharging its constitutional mandate of maintaining law and order in the country, says Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba.

Mr Kajoba said the roles of the police were clear and constitutionally defined and that the police service will and shall effect an arrest whenever an offence was committed without considering the political status of the suspects.

Mr Kajoba said the Police Service knew its responsibilities and did not need to consult any political leader when discharging its mandate and that those who will break the law in the name of a political party will simply be arrested.

He warned that those who intended to commit offences or crimes in the name of political parties should be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

Mr Kajoba said the law had no face and that those who shall commit offences in the name of their political parties should know that the police had the mandate to protect property, lives and to maintain law and order.

He said there were some cadres from the ruling party who committed offences in the name of their party but the police had moved to arrest them and that some of the cadres were still in custody.

He has warned members of political parties to desist from engaging in unlawful activities in the name of their political parties, stating that the law had no face.

“When an offence has been committed, we do not need to consult anyone. Our role is to maintain law and order and the law has no face. As police, we know and understand our responsibility, so we do not consult when an offence has been committed. We shall discharge our duties and responsibilities within our constitutional mandate,” Mr Kajoba said.

He said he could not understand what the UPND national youth chairman, Mr Gilbert Liswaniso meant when he said the police should be consulting the ruling party when handling political matters.

Mr Kajoba said he was not the right person to interpret what Mr Liswaniso meant by asking the police to consult the UPND when handling political matters because according to him, the law did not respect political affiliation.

“I do not know in what context Mr Liswaniso said what he did. It could be different or have been different from what he intended to say. I may not be the right person to clarify what Mr Liswaniso said,” Mr Kajoba said.

CREDIT: Dailynationzambia