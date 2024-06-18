WE WILL NOT GIVE CHANCE TO THOSE WHO DESTROYED COPPERBELT PROVINCE TO BOUNCE BACK – ELISHA MATAMBO

This afternoon,we were happy to meet United Party for National Development (UPND) officials drawn from all structures in Kitwe District where we urged them not to give chance to those who destroyed Copperbelt Province and beyond to bounce back.

We further urged our officials that as Copperbelt Province,we will not allow any person coming to divide this country again.We alerted our officials to be on the lookout and block all the holes where the snake is trying to show its ugly head.

This engagement meeting was held this afternoon at UPND District Office in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.We implored our officials to get back to the grassroots and re-emphasised that those who destroyed this country and their cahoots will never bounce back to power.

The meeting was also aimed at comparing notes as we embark on a serious party mobilisation ahead of 2026 General Election.It was also meant to audit all party structures in Kitwe District.We compared notes on various issues including the flow of information at all levels while working hand-in-hand to grow the party.

During this meeting we also launched motor bikes and bicycles which His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema donated to help our party officials from all structures in terms of party mobilisation ahead of 2026 General Election.These donated motor bikes and bicycles will further help our party officials to re-energize as we fire-up all cylinders in our party mobilisation drive.

We encouraged our party officials to continue rallying behind His Excellency the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema as well as keep talking and defending our Head of State because he is determined to delivering development to the people in all sectors of our economy on the Copperbelt and beyond.

We reiterated our position as a party that structures are critical and should never be left behind because these are the nerve center of the party and they need to be supported as we continue to walk side by side with the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for Zambia’s economic development.

Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt UPND Chairman