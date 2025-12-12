We will not spare MPs who block Bill 7 – ZCTU



THE country’s labour movement has taken a bold stand on constitution amendment Bill 7, cautioning lawmakers that workers will not sit back and watch members of parliament derail a reform they support.





Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) said MPs have a duty to honour the expectations of the constituents who entrusted them with the responsibility to legislate on their behalf.





Speaking during a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House yesterday, Union president Blake Mulala said the labour movement had engaged its membership across all regions and found strong approval for the Bill.





“Workers have spoken, and their position is firm. The message from workers nationwide is loud, clear, and uncompromising. Any MP who chooses to stand in the way of Bill 7 should be ready to explain themselves to the very people who put them in office,” Mulala said.





He slammed those suggesting that amending the constitution months before the polls is inappropriate, calling the argument inconsistent and politically convenient.



“The past constitutional changes were carried out close to election periods without controversy,” he stated.





And Chipande Mweemba, representing women in the labour movement, underscored the need for the constitutional process to actively recognise women and other groups whose voices have often be overlooked.





“Reforms must create space for broader participation and fair representation. Women can no longer be spectators in processes that shape the future of this country,” Mweemba said.





Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed that the strength of Zambia’s democracy lies in open dialogue and broad-based citizen participation.





“We believe that no matter how complex our national difficulties might be, they must be best resolved through dialogue rather than through actions that endanger life and property,” said

Hichilema.





He said worker’s are the backbone of this country and their contribution to stability and growth cannot be overstated.



“We must protect our democratic culture, and that includes creating room for more women to participate in lawmaking. Their perspectives are essential in crafting laws that serve families and communities,” he said.





“Together, through continued cooperation and mutual respect, we can build a safer, fairer and more prosperous Zambia for all.”





He added that constitutional amendments must not divide the nation but instead enhance governance, promote inclusivity and reinforce Zambia’s record of peaceful transitions.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 12, 2025