We will not surrender- Iran’s Supreme leader Khamenei 

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that Iran will not surrender, delivering a strong national address just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” in a Truth Social post.

“Let the Americans know that the Iranian nation is not one to surrender, and any military intervention on their part will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage,” Khamenei said on Wednesday, June 18.

It marked only his second public appearance since Israel launched a large-scale attack against Iran last week.

Khamenei added, “Those who are wise and familiar with Iran, its people, and its history never speak to this nation in the language of threats.”

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. On Tuesday, President Trump referred to Khamenei as “an easy target” for the U.S. and Israel, intensifying his rhetoric with a blunt call for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Khamenei’s defiant speech underscores the growing standoff between Tehran and Washington as military posturing increases in the region.