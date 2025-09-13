We will not tolerate lawlessness during 2026 election period – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned that his government will not tolerate lawlessness before, during and after the 2026 general elections.





Addressing parliament in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema thanked citizens for embracing the peaceful atmosphere around the country since the UPND assumed office.





“I want to thank citizens for embracing good citizenship. This is the peaceful atmosphere we expect from all of us. As we enter the election season next year, we will not tolerate any lawlessness of whatever form, before, during and after elections. Let’s use the courts,” he said.





The Head of State explained that government has introduced mobile court sessions in correctional facilities to accelerate the dispensation of justice and ease case backlogs.





He reiterated that his administration’s stance on zero tolerance for corruption and economic crimes had remained firm, stressing that citizens can now see the quiet but deliberate work that government has been undertaking.





“We hope it will be a deterrent to others, including those of us in office today. We need a society that rewards ethical conduct, good conduct, a society that values hard work and frowns upon corruption not one that dances for it,” said President Hichilema.





He also urged eligible voters to take part in the democratic process by registering ahead of the 2026 polls.





“The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will soon conduct a voter registration sensitisation exercise and we urge all eligible citizens to register so they can participate in choosing their leaders,” he explained.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 13, 2025