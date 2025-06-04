“We will shut you down”, IBA Threatens Kabwe’s Cloud FM



The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has cautioned Kabwe – based Cloud FM Radio for allegedly contravening provisions of the IBA Act and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which require all broadcasting content to be fair, impartial, responsible and respectful of human dignity.





The broadcasting authority has, however said it has acknowledged and commended the station for instances in which it promptly halted live broadcasting statements which had the potential to cause harm, incite violence, hatred, or public disorder.





IBA acting director general, Susen Ndumingu has said the warning follows comprehensive monitoring of the station’s content during which the IBA observed multiple instances of poor programme moderation, bias, and emotionally charged content that failed to meet the required journalistic and ethical standards particularly in its News Analysis and Cutting-Edge programmes.





Ndumingu has told the media in a statement that key breaches identified include: failure to guide and moderate callers and guests during live programmes, airing of unsubstantiated and emotionally charged claims, deliberate skewing of discussions, compromising neutrality, and technical shortcomings during call-in segments.





“The authority has since directed Cloud FM Radio to submit a corrective action report within seven (7) days and to immediately align its programming with the provisions of the IBA Act, 2010 and its corresponding SOPs,” Ndumingu said.





Ndumingu added that IBA remains committed to promoting ethical and responsible broadcasting that safeguards public peace, security, and the integrity of the media landscape.





The station’s editor in chief Wilson Kuyumayuma Pondamli, reiterated the station’s commitment to upholding the ethics of journalism and called for calm from the followers and other stakeholders.