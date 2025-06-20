“WE WON’T BE BULLIED!” – UPND TORCHES UN REPORT, CALLS IT FOREIGN BLACKMAIL





The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has come out swinging against a recently published United Nations human rights report, describing it as “lopsided, misinformed, and a shameless attempt to blackmail Zambia into adopting foreign ideologies.”

In a fiery response, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe dismissed the report as not only biased but also dangerous to Zambia’s democratic integrity and sovereignty.





Simuuwe accused the UN of overstepping its mandate by attempting to dictate Zambia’s legal and moral direction. “The report grossly misrepresents Zambia’s legal processes and undermines our sovereignty. It is insulting to suggest that we must adopt foreign values to qualify as a democratic state,” he said during a press briefing in Lusaka.





A major point of contention was the UN’s criticism of Zambia’s Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, which the report described as overly broad and prone to abuse.





Simuuwe, however, defended the legislation, stating that it targets online hate speech, cyberbullying, and blackmail offences that any responsible government must combat. “Even the countries that fund the UN have such laws. Why should Zambia be vilified for protecting its citizens online?” he asked.





The UPND further challenged the UN to present verifiable evidence of any citizens who have been jailed without due process under the said Act. “Let them point to one Zambian imprisoned unlawfully. These are lazy accusations with zero proof. We will not accept lies to shape our national narrative,” Simuuwe declared.





In a sharp rebuke, Simuuwe also questioned the motives of the UN report authors, accusing them of promoting foreign agendas that have no place in Zambia.





According to Simuuwe, the report fails to acknowledge international support for Zambia’s governance progress. He cited institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, and European Union that continue to work with the Zambian government and have praised its efforts in governance, transparency, and institutional reforms. “The UN’s claims are not just wrong they’re contradicted by the very partners helping us grow.”





The UPND Media Director also questioned the timing of the report, suggesting that it could be an attempt to destabilize Zambia’s internal progress and paint a false picture ahead of international reviews. “We find the report’s release strategic and suspicious. It looks like someone wants to push Zambia into chaos and ideological confusion.”





Simuuwe emphasized that Zambia remains open to constructive engagement, but warned that the country will not be bullied into changing its laws to suit external demands. “We are not against human rights. We are against hypocrisy and selective criticism that ignores our context and sovereignty,” he said.





UPND reaffirmed its commitment to defending Zambia’s legal institutions, cultural values, and democratic systems. “This country belongs to Zambians. We will uphold our Constitution, protect our people, and defend our right to choose our path. No amount of foreign blackmail will change that.”



