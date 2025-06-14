We won’t roll out Presidential powers, we shall listen to the Lungu family – President Hichilema

We won’t roll out Presidential powers, we shall listen to the Lungu family – Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that government remains committed to giving former president Edgar Lungu a dignified send off by listening to the desires of the family.

Speaking when the vice president of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga paid a courtesy call on him at State House today, President Hichilema stated that government shall not roll out the powers of the president in the ongoing discussions on how Lungu should be mourned.

He said government was focused on positive dialogue that shall in turn yield an amicable conclusion.

The Head of State assured that Lungu will be buried in Zambia and the State shall soon inform the nation on the way forward.

“We have been having challenges with the family as to agree on burial rites. By now we would have already announced the burial programme. We will focus on positive dialogue rather than conflict, not to roll out the powers of the president all the time. Negotiating, agreeing with the family, listening to their concerns, their desires is what we have invested in.”

“We believe we will reach an amicable conclusion. We will be coming soon with the formalities to honour our sixth president by burying him decently in our country not in any other country because he was our Head of State,” said President Hichilema.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema signed the Book of Condolence at Belvedere Lodge this afternoon and emphasised on mourning the former president with dignity.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family on the loss of our sixth president. Life is dear, it doesn’t matter what issue is at hand. We must mourn our sixth president in dignity and respect. Dignity is an obligation that we carry. This is not the time for opening wounds,” said President Hichilema shortly after signing the book.

The Head of State added that the grieving process has taken long because government was still in talks with the family.

He said the former president shall be buried in Zambia in dignity and respect and the people of Zambia shall be informed.

“People are grieving, the process has taken long because this government has been engaging the family so that we meeet an amicable way of sending the sixth president to his resting place in a respectful way. Not casting, not insults, not insinuations,” he said.

The Head of State added that the mourning period was about decency and not hooliganism, lawlessness or insults.

“I’m watching on social media, I’m listening to what is been said everywhere. We owe ourselves decency as a nation. Other things we will pick them up after the burial. For now focus on mourning, mutual respect and restraint,” stated President Hichilema…https://kalemba.news/…/we-wont-roll-out-presidential…/

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba