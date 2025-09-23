Wedding day drama as bride struggles to fit into car with corset dress (Watch Video)

A hilarious video has gone viral showing a bride hilariously struggling to get into a car on her wedding day.

Dressed in a tight corset gown with a voluminous skirt, she found it nearly impossible to sit down normally.

The moment quickly turned chaotic as several people jumped in to help, pulling her arms and legs in a bid to fit her into the vehicle.

The whole scene looked more like an emergency rescue than a romantic send-off. Many viewers have since questioned the practicality of modern wedding fashion.

Despite the ordeal, the bride eventually made it into the car, laughing along the way. The lighthearted moment added unexpected comedy to an otherwise glamorous day.