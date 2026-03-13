Weeks of Airstrikes Still Needed to Crush Iran’s Nuclear Threat—No Boots on the Ground- Sen. Lindsey Graham

Graham: Weeks of Airstrikes Still Needed to Crush Iran’s Nuclear Threat—No Boots on the Ground



South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham hailed the ongoing U.S. military campaign against Iran as a decisive blow to the mullahs’ terror empire, insisting American ground troops aren’t needed but warning the fight is far from over.





Speaking to reporters on March 12, Graham said there is no requirement for U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, but “there are weeks more of this coming, then we’ll make an assessment.”





He laid out the clear objective: “I don’t see this conflict ending today. I think the mission is to make sure they cannot regenerate, that they’re going to be beyond capable of building missiles to hit us, and they’ll never go back to the nuclear business.”





After 11 days of what Graham has called one of the most effective large-scale military operations he’s witnessed, the strikes have already crippled key Iranian capabilities and left the regime reeling. With the ayatollah reportedly dead and his son’s grip on power weakened, Graham’s comments underscore a strategy of sustained air power to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, missile arsenal, and support for terrorist proxies once and for all.





This no-nonsense approach prioritizes American air superiority and avoids another quagmire of endless ground occupation, delivering real security gains while keeping U.S. forces out of harm’s way on Iranian soil.