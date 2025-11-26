WE’LL BE HAVING POWER CUTS FOR 2 WEEKS IF UPND WINS NEXT YEAR – KALABA





CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says if UPND wins next year’s elections, the country will be having power cuts lasting for two weeks.





The country is currently experiencing at least 21 hours of load-shedding for residential areas due to power rationing by Zesco.





Speaking when he appeared on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Kalaba told the interviewer he could not reveal his plans to work with other parties, to avoid being “preyed on” by President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he called undemocratic.





He accused the President of wanting to stay in power for another five years to increase load-shedding. “The reason why UKA collapsed is because we were playing to the gallery of the UPND”



News Diggers