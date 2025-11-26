WE’LL BE HAVING POWER CUTS FOR 2 WEEKS IF UPND WINS NEXT YEAR – KALABA
CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says if UPND wins next year’s elections, the country will be having power cuts lasting for two weeks.
The country is currently experiencing at least 21 hours of load-shedding for residential areas due to power rationing by Zesco.
Speaking when he appeared on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Kalaba told the interviewer he could not reveal his plans to work with other parties, to avoid being “preyed on” by President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he called undemocratic.
He accused the President of wanting to stay in power for another five years to increase load-shedding. “The reason why UKA collapsed is because we were playing to the gallery of the UPND”
News Diggers
I feel pity for this Kalaba guy. You expect people to vote for you, then reveal the plans to end load shedding? In other words, you have not mentioned that in your manifesto? Do you even have one?
This man has lost his senses completely. Is it too much to speak truthfully and objectively. Does one have to sound immensely absurd to win votes in this county? Kalaba is slowly losing it and maybe he now needs help .
Is this what Maxwell advised you to say? Read Dr. Dora Silya’s very simple and easy to understand analogy on the power issue. Chitalu Chilufya was also very level headed in this subject. Redefine your understanding of politics. Things have changed. People are now very enlightened. When you were travelling abroad and enjoying power as a Minister your friends were studying. Equally, the young people were studying and they are now out there with steaming hot knowledge and information. Change your advisors.