We’ll discipline UPND cadres who stormed PF secretariat – Mwaliteta



By: News Diggers



UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has warned that the UPND cadres who caused havoc at the PF secretariat will be dealt with.





Meanwhile, police say during the fracas, two people were injured, adding that a manhunt has since been launched to identify and apprehend the suspects so that they can be brought to justice.





On Saturday, a video emerged where UPND cadres stormed the PF Secretariat and started beating people while breaking property.





In an interview, PF Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda said she received information from party members about the attack.