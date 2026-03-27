“WE’LL STRIKE BACK HARD!” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Issues Stark Warning Over Alleged Island Plot

Tensions in the region have surged after Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iranian Parliament, issued a chilling warning over what he claims is a looming foreign-backed threat against Iran.

Citing intelligence reports, Ghalibaf alleged that Iran’s adversaries are planning to seize control of one of its strategic islands, with the backing of a regional ally. While no country was named, the statement has fuelled speculation of rising geopolitical tensions in an already volatile region.

He made it clear that Iran is closely tracking every move, warning that any attempt to violate its territory would trigger a fierce and sustained military response.

According to Ghalibaf, key infrastructure in the unnamed supporting country would face “relentless, unceasing attacks” if such an operation were launched signalling that Tehran is prepared to escalate rapidly if provoked.