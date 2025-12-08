WE’LL TREAT OASIS FORUM LIKE POLITICAL OPPONENTS – STATEHOUSE



8th December 2025



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma says government will now treat the Oasis Forum like a political opponent because it has shown that it wants a change of government.





On Thursday last week, the Oasis Forum advised the opposition to choose a leader amongst themselves, whom they would all support, cautioning that having many candidates on the ballot would split their votes.



In response to these remarks, in an interview, Friday, Ngoma accused the Forum of looking to the opposition to form government. “They are looking to the opposition to form government.





That’s what they have been wanting all the [this] time. That’s what it is. It’s very clear what their intentions are, you can run but you can’t hide.



