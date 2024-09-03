Wendy Williams Gets Applauded Online Following First Public Appearance After Year-Long Absence

Wendy Williams’s first public appearance was met with several online applause as this sighting is Wendy Williams’s first in over a year.

Page Six was the first to report on the sighting and a social media post from the holistic store Bolingo Balance corroborated it.

Bowman also shared a photo of himself and Williams on his Facebook page with the caption, “Wendy Williams came to my store, much love, Queen”.

Wendy Williams spotted in public for the first time in over a year. pic.twitter.com/HhJfFBWmvQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2024

Photos were also posted on the store’s Instagram account. “Much love to Wendy Williams and her son,” read the caption.

Bolingo Balance is a holistic business in Newark, New Jersey, and it’s owned by Victor Bowman, the son of herbalist Alfredo “Dr. Sebi” Bowman.

According to Page Six’s original story on the outing, Williams and her son, Kevin Hunt Jr., visited the store on Monday, August 19.

Williams appeared “sharp, upbeat, and aware” during her visit, according to a store employee who said to have spoken with Page Six.

The employee also mentioned that Williams conversed with the store owner, Victor Bowman, about holistic health products.

It seems the son of herbalist Alfredo “Dr. Sebi Bowman provides Williams with herbal supplements, allegedly including iron-rich herbs such as sarsaparilla and capsules intended to enhance hormonal balance and mental well-being.

Bowman noted that Williams “talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future.”

The appearance coincides with continuous rumors about Williams’ well-being, especially in light of her reported problems with a dementia diagnosis.

Both fans and media sources are very interested in and talking about her reappearance.

This represents the first public sighting of the TV star since March 2023.

Williams was last seen and photographed in public in March 2023 after arriving back at her New York City apartment.

Her final appearance on The Wendy Williams Show was in July 2021, but up until its June 2022 finale, the show included several well-known guest hosts, all while Wendy dealt with his persistent health problems, which included alcohol addiction, lymphedema, and Graves’ illness.