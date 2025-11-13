Wendy Williams’ Neurologist Says She Doesn’t Have Frontotemporal Dementia

Television personality and former talk show host Wendy Williams is fighting to regain control of her life and finances after more than three years under a court-ordered guardianship. According to new medical findings, a top neurologist has determined that she does not have frontotemporal dementia—the medical condition that was originally used to justify placing her under the restrictive legal arrangement.

Sources close to the case told TMZ that Wendy recently underwent a comprehensive series of neurological tests in New York City. The specialist concluded that she showed no signs of the degenerative brain disease previously cited by her court-appointed guardian. Williams’ legal team received the test results late last month, marking a major turning point in her ongoing legal and health battle.

Frontotemporal dementia is a rare and incurable brain disorder that progressively worsens over time, affecting behavior, language, and personality. However, Wendy has demonstrated what experts describe as “remarkable neurological resilience.” Since becoming sober three years ago, she has shown clear cognitive improvement, maintained public appearances, and continued to engage socially—despite being confined by her guardianship restrictions.

Wendy, who became a household name through her long-running syndicated show The Wendy Williams Show, has endured a series of personal and medical struggles in recent years. After facing public challenges with addiction and health issues, she was placed under guardianship in 2022, which transferred control of her finances and medical decisions to a court-appointed overseer. The move sparked widespread concern from fans and observers who questioned whether she was being unfairly silenced or isolated.

Her current attorney, powerhouse lawyer Joe Tacopina, plans to file court documents within the next two weeks requesting that the guardianship be terminated. If the presiding judge refuses, Tacopina intends to demand a jury trial to allow citizens to decide whether Williams should be freed from the arrangement. Sources say the legal team believes this case could set an important precedent for how celebrities and vulnerable adults are treated in conservatorships.

Despite her ongoing legal battle, Wendy has remained active in limited public settings. She recently attended the wedding of Joe Tacopina’s son, Chris, who married Emma White. Chris, who serves as the Data Analytics Manager for the Florida Panthers, is reportedly set to receive his second Stanley Cup ring. Wendy’s attendance at the event served as another sign that she is alert, socially engaged, and fighting to reclaim her independence both personally and professionally.