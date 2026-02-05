“WE’RE READY TO RUN THE WORLD – AND MAKE IT FAIR,” SAYS BOTSWANA  PRESIDENT





Botswana’s President Duma Boko has sent shockwaves through global politics with a bold declaration: Africa’s time has come — and the continent is ready to lead the world.





In a striking exchange with US media personality Tucker Carlson, Boko confidently stated that Africa is “poised to rule the world.” When Carlson cheekily asked what Africa’s plans would be once it takes the reins, Boko didn’t blink.





The president laid out a sweeping vision of a fairer global order one where wealth, innovation and opportunity are no longer hoarded by a powerful few. He said Africa’s leadership would focus on equity, justice and shared prosperity, ensuring that intellectual property, innovation and economic rewards are rooted within the continent.





Boko stressed that innovation must serve humanity as a whole, not a predatory elite, and that ordinary people everywhere should benefit from the world’s vast resources and opportunities.





His message was clear: Africa’s rise isn’t about domination, it’s about fairness, balance and a future where everyone gets a seat at the table.

~Bold truth