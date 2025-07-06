WE’RE SATISFIED WITH ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE – MUSOKOTWANE



By: News Diggers



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the government is satisfied with Zambia’s current economic performance.





Speaking in an interview, Dr. Musokotwane stated that the country’s growth indicators are encouraging, and there is optimism from stakeholders, including the Bank of Zambia.





He emphasized that both the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Zambia are working to ensure macroeconomic stability, and that recent reforms are beginning to show results.