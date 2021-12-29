WE’RE SORRY FOR THE MESS, SAYS PF KABWATA CANDIDATE

Whatever you think we did wrong that made you join or put in power the UPND who have lied to us so much, we ask for forgiveness, Patriotic Front (PF) Candidate for Kabwata Constituency Clement Tembo has said.

Speaking after filing in his nomination today, Tembo said the opposition PF wants to send a message that the party is alive and will bounce back into power in 2026.

The Candidate said with regards to the Kabwata Constituency By-election that people should judge for themselves.

“We want to send a message to the people that Patriotic Front is still alive and we are going to bounce back come 2026. Particularly for Kabwata Constituency, we want to ask the people of Kabwata Constituency to be the judges. They know what is going on, we are aware of the tariffs, the bills, the fares, the bus fares, electricity, we all understand what is going on,”

“These people came and told us lies. The UPND are a bunch of liars. They lied to us, the told the Zambian people that they are going to reduce fares, toll fees, you are aware of what is going on. We just want to ask the people of Kabwata that fumeni mumayanda, iseni mubalange aba bantu that tamwasekelamo. We just want to ask the people of Kwabwata to give us a chance this time around.”

Tembo assured the electorates that there is hope for the people of Kabwata to have a better life.

He called on the church to give PF a chance.

“We want to prove to you that we are rebranding the party. You can just see from the candidate, I have got my senior here (Given Lubinda) who was here for 20 years. He has paved way for a young person……I hope that I can be that appealing image to the young people to draw an example. I was born and raised right here in Kabwata Constituency…..I have never separated with Kabwata. I was raised by a Marketeer, a person that sold in the market,” he said.

“There is hope for our people. Ma marketeers umo muma market monse, there is hope that your children can be better than Clement Tembo, your children can be better than Honorable Lubinda. They can become presidents in this nation. To all the people in churches, we know that the church is the custodian of the people of Zambia. We are asking you, give us an opportunity. Give us a chance. This time around we have come back, we want to do better than we did.”

And Tembo apologized to the Zambians for the wrongs the PF may have done.

“I would like to take this opportunity in front of my seniors that we would like to apologies for the wrongs that we may have done. Whatever you think we did wrong, that made you join or put in power the UPND who have lied to us so much, we ask for forgiveness. This time around we are coming to you as a rebranded party, give us a chance,” he said.

Credit: Daily Star