We’re Still Waiting To Hear From Mr Fred Namakando M’membe As To Which People He Consulted Over The Barotseland Issue- Mupishi Jones

WE’RE STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM MR FRED NAMAKANDO M’MEMBE AS TO WHICH PEOPLE HE CONSULTED OVER THE BAROTSELAND ISSUE.

Mr Fred Namakando M’membe wrote ” As a political party,we have made enough consultations over the name Barotseland with people from this region.

All the people we have consulted want to revert back to the name Barotseland.On day one or two of the Socialist Party government,a statutory instrument will be signed to restore the name Barotseland”.



On this one we respectfully called Mr M’membe a liar and we went further to challenge him to name any Chief from the none Lozi speaking dialect whom he consulted and agreed with him.Todate,Mr Fred Namakando M’membe has not mentioned any.

We further informed him that equally we have made enough consultations over the matter of Barotseland especially from the none Lozi speaking dialect people and all of them have said they were not part of that agenda and they’re still not part of it todate .As a matter of fact, they’ve refused to be drawn into the Lozi speaking dialect people’s politics and vowed to side with the government’s position of Zambia being a unitary state.



We are here placing before Mr Fred Namakando M’membe evidence of what we are talking about and we hope he’ll also present similar evidence of the people he consulted.

Mupishi Jones