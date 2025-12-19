WE’RE TIRED OF UPND, PF – WE NEED NEW ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL ORDER, SAYS SIAMUNENE



WE’RE tired of UPND and PF philosophies, says New Focus Party leader Richwell Siamunene.





He says time has come to start afresh and soar high.



“Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th President is the last of a generation of ideas that failed to make Zambians participate in the economy. We refuse to be beggars in our own country,” Siamunene, told The MAGNET in an interview. “We need new economic and social order. We are tire of PF and UPND ideas, philosophies that have not helped much to gravitate our country to a higher level where Zambia belongs. Zambians are eagles but we are made to believe we are chickens that crawl. Time has come to start afresh and soar high.”





The former defence minister said the New Focus Party’s objective is to empower Zambians by unlocking the potential of the people as well as national resources.





“We want to transform the mindset of the people. We believe that for any meaningful development to occur in a country, locals must be involved in the economic activities. And our central theme is to give power to the people through economic activity,” Siamunene explained. “Zambians have never been free in totality because economic activities have always been done by foreigners. Therefore, foreigners have full control of Zambia economically, socially and politically.

We believe that this is the awakening time for Zambia. For Zambians to be the owners of the pot, owners of the food that is being cooked and the fire that is transforming that food, and the cook so that they share the meal for themselves. This is the New Focus Party. Zambians need to be the owners of the pot, the contents, the cook and the distributor of the contents in the pot to the Zambians. This is our manifesto. Simple.”





He said awakening time has arrived.



“We refuse to be beggars in our own country.



And we should stand on unity of the country. The pot represents the unity of the Zambian nation. We believe that if we don’t unite, we will always be a laughingstock. The New Focus is for the Zambian people,” Siamunene said. “And tribalism will be dealt with ruthlessly by the New Focus Party. I came out of the UPND when it wasn’t fashionable to join the PF just for the sake of a united Zambia. And I have demonstrated in the past.”





He said while he has condemned tribalism, “others just talk about it. There is no real action against tribalism”.



“I’m a victim of tribalism myself. When I was appointed to serve in the PF administration, some within were not comfortable. There were people who never accepted me in PF because they felt I was UPND. On the other hand, UPND felt I betrayed them. So, leadership is crucial to deal with tribalism if we are to anchor our nation on true unity,” he said. “We are therefore encouraging patriots in PF, UPND and other Zambians to come along. You are welcome to join New Focus Party. Zambia needs to be reborn. We need new results.”





Siamunene argued that on major national issues, such as the Constitution, the UPND and PF are not different.



“Greediness of leaders is what is holding Zambia back. Leaders have been looking after their own welfare hence no economic benefits to citizens,” he said further. “Poverty is manifesting because we don’t have servant leadership. Levy Mwanawasa was a selfless leader and we witnessed economic activities positively impacting on citizens.”





Siamunene said Zambia needs rebranding by ushering in a new set of leaders.



“We need selfless leaders, not those who are materialistic. We don’t need those who value objects, money. We don’t want leaders who accumulate wealth, the wealth you can’t use,” said Siamunene. “Everything is in a state of change. It is a transformation. Every moment of our lives we are in the field of all possibilities and potentialities. And now is the awakening time. That time for Zambia to soar high. But to do so we need a new economic and social order. Doing away with past philosophies that have excluded our people from economic activities in their own country.”



The Magnet Newspaper