West Ham’s Moyes to exit at the end of the season

West Ham manager David Moyes will depart from his position by mutual agreement once his contract concludes at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Moyes, aged 61, secured West Ham’s first trophy in 43 years during his second tenure as manager by winning the Europa Conference League last season.

However, mounting pressure on the Scottish coach intensified amid the team’s recent string of poor performances, culminating in a 5-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club,” Moyes said in a statement.

“I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.

“I wish my eventual successor, the directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future.”

Sources have told ESPN that West Ham officials have held talks with Julen Lopetegui over the possibility of him taking over as head coach ahead of next season.

West Ham’s board confirmed the search for Moyes’ successor is underway and thanked him for his years of service.

“On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the football club during his time as manager,” joint-chairman David Sullivan said.

“David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role.

“By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.”

Moyes initially gained recognition as a coach at Preston North End and later during an impressive 11-year tenure at Everton. At Everton, he consistently managed to field competitive teams despite operating on a limited budget.

Moyes led Everton to a fourth-place finish in the 2004–05 Premier League season, earning him the prestigious League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year award—the second of three LMA awards he would receive in his career.

His achievements at Everton attracted the attention of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who personally selected Moyes as his successor upon retiring in May 2013.