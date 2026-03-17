Western Leaders Exposed: Cowardice in the Face of Iranian Jihadists



Emirati analyst Amjad Taha delivers a blistering takedown of European spinelessness as President Trump and Israel deliver decisive blows against Iran’s Islamist regime in Operation Epic Fury.





While America and its allies confront the mullahs head-on—crushing nuclear ambitions, missile sites, and terror proxies—UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cower on the sidelines. They crave Iran’s oil, gas, and markets but refuse to defend those interests when it counts. Instead of standing with their closest ally, they issue timid statements, hedge bets, and quietly engage the very regime threatening global stability.





This is not prudence; it’s betrayal. Zero loyalty. Zero backbone. These leaders lecture the world on democracy and freedom yet abandon civilization’s defense when jihadist rats in Tehran bare their teeth.





The fractures are clear: Europe dithers while the U.S. acts to prevent nuclear catastrophe and secure vital sea lanes like the Strait of Hormuz. Gulf partners, through frameworks like the Abraham Accords, prove far more reliable than fading transatlantic pretenders.





Time to face facts. Friendship is earned through action, not empty words. When the moment demanded resolve, Europe chose excuses. America—and its true allies—chose victory.