WESTERN PROVINCE RESIDENTS HAIL HICHILEMA AS ‘MIRACLE PRESIDENT’





Residents of Western Province have nicknamed President Hakainde Hichilema the “Miracle President,” citing a wave of development projects and social programmes implemented under his administration.





The development was disclosed in Parliament by Sikongo Member of Parliament Mayungo Simushi during Vice President’s Question Time.





Simushi praised the President’s leadership and the work of the ruling UPND in the region.





According to Simushi, the nickname stemmed from initiatives such as the introduction of free education and increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations.





He said the people of Western Province were proud of the Head of State’s performance, adding that visible infrastructure development, including the construction of classroom blocks and improved water access in Sikongo and other parts of the province, had earned him widespread support ahead of this year’s elections.





In response, Vice President Mutale Nalumango said a miracle is typically something unexpected, yet significant, and that this description reflected the progress recorded under President Hichilema’s tenure





Nalumango highlighted what she described as key achievements of the government, including job creation and the reinstatement of meal allowances in higher learning institutions.





She noted that in the past, some students had dropped out of school due to a lack of financial support, but that the restoration of meal allowances had eased such challenges.





The Vice President further called on political opponents to acknowledge the tangible progress made under President Hichilema’s leadership, stating that the administration had delivered meaningful change for citizens.