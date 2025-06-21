*Western Province Traditional Leaders Commend Government on Inclusive Constitutional Amendments Process*





ACCAMS Gardens, Mongu – 20 June, 2025



Traditional leaders in Western Province have praised the government for its inclusive approach in the ongoing nationwide consultations on proposed constitutional amendments.





Speaking during a high-level engagement meeting between the Minister of Justice, Hon. Princess Kasune (MP), and the region’s traditional leaders, the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE), through its Prime Minister Ngambela Mukela Manyando, acknowledged the process as a positive step towards democratic governance.





The meeting, held at ACCAMS Gardens in Mongu, forms part of the Justice Ministry’s ongoing constitutional amendments sensitization and consultation campaign across the country.