WHAT A SPINELESS, MISINFORMED COUNTRY WE HAVE BECOME





Laura Miti writes….



A Diana Kunda responded to Sishuwa’s article – rebutting his sentiments.



Manje, Diana Kunda nindani🤔??

Sounds like yet another pseudonym to me.





People are popping up from the unknown with full knowledge about Zambia, ka?



Ghosts who cannot be held to account talking to us about serious matters, influencing public thought. Too cowardly to own their own opinions.





Add to that, the number of media outlets run by faceless people who can make any claims, spread untruths, defame anyone – knowing they there can be no consequences.





Both sides of the political divide have their own ghost media houses who have succeeded in turning the national believe-anything disease into an epidemic.



What a spineless, misinformed country we have become!