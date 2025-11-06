What About the Springboks? South Africans Question Bonus Payouts After Bafana Bafana Awarded R5 Million

South Africans have taken to social media to question why the Springboks were seemingly excluded from the latest round of national team bonuses. This comes after Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie announced new payouts to several national squads.

Many citizens expressed confusion and curiosity over why the world champion Springboks did not feature in the newly revealed bonus structure.

Minister Announces Bonuses for National Teams

Speaking during a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, McKenzie confirmed that Bafana Bafana will receive the largest share — a R5 million bonus.

Other allocations include:

Banyana Banyana – R1 million

– R1 million Amajita (U-20 men’s team) – R1 million

– R1 million Proteas Women’s Cricket Team – R1 million

– R1 million Amajimbos (U-17 men’s team currently at the World Cup in Qatar) – R500 000

McKenzie emphasized that the gesture is aimed at backing teams currently active in international competitions.

Social Media Reactions: “But What About the Springboks?”

Many social media users questioned why the Springboks were not included in the bonus announcement, saying the national rugby team should also have been acknowledged given their recent success and global standing.

Others speculated that the Springboks might already be receiving larger bonuses privately, which could explain why their figures were not made public.